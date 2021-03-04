Heading back toward normal: Older WAPS students to go completely in-person starting April 8

With the start of the fourth quarter in April, older Winona Area Public Schools students will finally feel close to normal once again as they return to fully in-person learning April 8.

Grades 6th through 12th will be fully in the classroom then, along with the lower grades that returned to that model earlier this year, while the Area Learning Center will stick to a hybrid model but will flexible for students who want to spend more time in the classroom.

While the change is something the community can look forward to, families should remember that after spring break -- scheduled for March 8 through 12 -- there will be purely distance learning for high school students through April 1 to avoid break-related outbreaks. All other grades will stay in their normal learning models during this time.

"We anticipate that all staff members who want a vaccine will have their second shot by the time in-person learning resumes at WSHS and WMS," district staff shared in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Students in these grades transitioning to the all in-person model will not have instruction on April 6 and 7, allowing for instructional planning.