Due to inclement weather, the FutureForward open house at Winona Senior High School has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will take place in the Learning Commons.
FutureForward is an innovative online platform that connects “classrooms to careers and life to learning” and will soon be available for students and teachers in Winona Area Public Schools.
Southeast Service Cooperative, a public nonprofit based in Rochester, developed the tool to connect local educators and their students with employers for career-connected learning experiences.
The open house will introduce the program to teachers, students, parents and businesses.
FutureForward will be available for students and teachers at Winona Senior High School, Winona Area Learning Center and Winona Middle School. The cost is being covered by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education.
