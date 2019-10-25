Many of the topics in health science classes are difficult to conceptualize from a textbook alone.
That’s what prompted Winona Senior High School science teachers Sandy Bussian and Kimberly Truchan to apply for the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools $5,000 Dare to Dream Grant.
Their goal was to provide a more immersive experience for their students, with state-of-the-art models, lab equipment, physical assessment tools and an opportunity to visit an exhibit in a Twin Cities museum.
The Foundation for WAPS announced the teachers won the grant for their proposal “Health Science in Today’s World” earlier this week.
“Health science is a complex and rapidly changing field of study, and the goal is to provide relevant and current immersive experiences in order to prepare students in this very technical and challenging field of study,” the teachers wrote in the grant.
The pair wanted to improve student outcomes by incorporating connections between the “real world” and textbook knowledge in the health care science concurrent courses offered at WSHS.
Bussian and Truchan wrote the grant to help students engage in real life and learn beyond the book. They believe students can better grasp the concepts when the models are there for them to touch and see the inside of the organ.
This grant request is designed to provide funds to purchase models that will enhance the student understanding of the intricate physiological workings of the human body. New neuroscience lab equipment, purchased from this grant money, as well as physical assessment tools like spirometers and oximeters, will bring the hidden world of the human body into play in an educational yet engaging way.
Students will be able to better learn three-dimensional molecular geometry. Certain concepts like the muscular and nervous system are hard to understand through the written word and are easier to grasp through physical constructs.
The grant monies awarded will allow WAPS to purchase neuroscience lab equipment, biochemistry protein modeling kits from 3D molecular designs, organic chemistry equipment, physical assessment tools for anatomy and nutritional assessment toolkits.
Finally, the students will be able to go to the Body Worlds at the Science Museum in St. Paul.
This trip will give students a better understanding of diseases and illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, arthritis and obesity. In addition, students will see more than 100 plastinated human body specimens and get a glimpse inside the human body in a rare and authentic way.
The Dare to Dream grant is designed to fund innovative ideas that benefit the students of WAPS. The goal is to foster and promote the creative spirit within the district. Grants applications are asked to focus on presenting the concept of the project/program and the benefits it would offer students. Grants are rated based on innovation.
For more information on the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools and its programs, email Shelley Milek at shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us or call 507-494-1004.
