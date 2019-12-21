Students with a dream to be a nurse might soon have another opportunity to achieve their goals in Winona.
The Minnesota State Board of Nursing approved the first phase of a proposal for a new Associate of Science in nursing program at Minnesota State College Southeast, which will prepare students to become registered nurses and pass the necessary exam.
Next, the college will create a new curriculum, partnering with agencies in the community to allow for clinical learning opportunities and develop program admission and graduation requirements.
Jennifer Eccles, MSC Southeast dean of health sciences, said officials will work this spring to create the syllabus and figure out how each nursing course will work together.
For Phase 2, the college will gather information about what support services are available at the school. Such information and details about the proposed program will be presented to the state board in the spring.
After the presentation, the board will visit the campus and see the opportunities available.
If the board is pleased with what the college offers, the second phase of preparing the program will be approved, allowing the program to be established.
The college will also submit the program for candidacy to have national accreditation.
“We know the need is here,” Eccles said. “There is demand in the community region for more registered nurses, so this will enable students to have the quality education they desire.”
Eccles said she sees many students studying in nursing programs that end up interested in staying in the area to work.
The college used to be able to provide the needed education through an Associate of Science in nursing program, but low board scores resulted in the end of the opportunity in 2017.
“We had to stop. We had to regroup. And we had to rebuild,” Eccles said.
The college is learning from the failures of the first program.
“What we’re doing with this now is building it from the ground up,” she said.
Throwing the old curriculum to the side, everything is a new take on teaching students how to be registered nurses.
The college is working with a national provider to help bring technology into the program that will include virtual simulations, skill labs and in-person opportunities.
Textbooks will no longer be used as often. Students will be looking at computers as they read text and look at pictures. As they click on pictures, videos will help with their learning. Clicking on a word will bring up a definition and pronunciation.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re building (the program) with the accreditation standards in mind,” Eccles said.
The proposed program is possible with the help of grant money from the MNSCU system.
Students can expect that at least the first two semesters at the college will be full of general education courses.
The first semester will include biology, chemistry, psychology, English and communications. After this semester, the students can apply for admission to the Associate of Science in nursing program. An entrance exam will be required.
As their applications and exams are reviewed, the students will enroll in anatomy/physiology, chemistry, lifespan psychology and biology classes for their second semester.
If admitted to the program, the next three semesters will be full of nursing courses.
After graduation, if students want to continue their education and gain a Bachelor of Science in nursing, their credits taken at MSC Southeast will be useable at universities in the Minnesota state system.
After two or three additional semesters at a university such as Winona State, the students could complete their bachelor’s degree.
Faculty are excited about the opportunity of having the new program, Eccles said.
But it doesn’t stop there. Professionals are reaching out to the college requesting to be updated about any future job openings in the program.
Additionally, the program would create another local career opportunity for students in WSU’s master’s program in nursing education.
At least four full-time employees would be hired if the proposed program is approved, along with an undetermined amount of part-time employees.
Many students who partake in MSC Southeast’s practical nursing program may also be interested in continuing their education with the possible new program.
The technology company working on the proposed program also worked on the practical nursing program, so students will already be used to and educated about the technology that would be used.
If the program is established, the nursing courses would start in the fall of 2021.
Students interested in the program can start taking their general education classes as soon as January 2020.
For more information, along with updates on the progress of the program, visit www.southeastmn.edu/ASN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.