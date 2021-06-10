First class of Winona Area Public Schools AVID students graduate Friday

“We could not be more thrilled or excited for the progress that they’ve made in their future plans,” Helgeson told the school board last week.

“The last four years have been a real honor in getting to know our AVID students and witness them grow while helping to put out some daily fires that come with adolescence and prepare them for their unique futures outside of WAPS,” AVID counselor Courtney Dahlby in a statement to the board.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with our talented AVID-trained teachers while facilitating AVID guidance lessons and gain some eye-opening classroom experiences along the way. This doesn’t happen often for high school counselors, so it has been a challenge and a really enjoyable experience to reach so many students at one time,” Dahlby said.

Hunter Schellhas, an AVID senior, said in a video message to the board about how he’s benefited from the program, “I feel like I’m prepared for what college is about to throw and more well organized and more disciplined.”

Another senior AVID member, Aidan Kessel, told the board through a pre-recorded video, “AVID has had a very big impact on my life. I’m very thankful I stayed in the program. I wouldn’t be where I am today without AVID.”