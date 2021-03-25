Finalists named for Minnesota State College Southeast presidency

Lisa Jones Copprue served Cedar Valley College (now Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus) as vice president, student development/enrollment from 2017 to 2020. Previously, she served Henry Ford College (MI, formerly Henry Ford Community College) as vice president of student affairs from 2007 to 2017; Purdue University Global (formerly Kaplan Institute) as director/dean of education from 2006 to 2007; and Marygrove College (MI) as associate provost from 2003 to 2005, as vice president from 1999 to 2003, and as dean of students from 1997 to 1999. She holds an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College, a bachelor’s and a master’s from Michigan State University, and a doctorate from Marquette University. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 30.

Marsha Danielson has served South Central College (MN) as vice president of economic development since 2016, as senior associate to the president from 2013 to 2016, and as dean of economic development from 2007 to 2013. Previously, she served the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as the founding executive director from 2004 to 2006; and Minnesota State University, Mankato as the director of development and external relations from 2005 to 2007, interim director of marketing and communications from 2003 to 2004, director of alumni relations and special events from 1998 to 2003, and director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology from 1996 to 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a doctorate from Ferris State University (MI). She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.