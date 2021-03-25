Finalists named for Minnesota State College Southeast presidency

Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of Minnesota State College Southeast.
The candidates are Lisa Jones Copprue, Marsha Danielson, Chad Dull and Sandra Kiddoo.
The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Annette Parker, president of South Central College.
The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit between March 29 and March 30. The visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ virtual campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at www.southeastmn.edu/PresidentSearch.
Lisa Jones Copprue served Cedar Valley College (now Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus) as vice president, student development/enrollment from 2017 to 2020. Previously, she served Henry Ford College (MI, formerly Henry Ford Community College) as vice president of student affairs from 2007 to 2017; Purdue University Global (formerly Kaplan Institute) as director/dean of education from 2006 to 2007; and Marygrove College (MI) as associate provost from 2003 to 2005, as vice president from 1999 to 2003, and as dean of students from 1997 to 1999. She holds an associate degree from Henry Ford Community College, a bachelor’s and a master’s from Michigan State University, and a doctorate from Marquette University. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 30.
Marsha Danielson has served South Central College (MN) as vice president of economic development since 2016, as senior associate to the president from 2013 to 2016, and as dean of economic development from 2007 to 2013. Previously, she served the Greater Mankato Diversity Council as the founding executive director from 2004 to 2006; and Minnesota State University, Mankato as the director of development and external relations from 2005 to 2007, interim director of marketing and communications from 2003 to 2004, director of alumni relations and special events from 1998 to 2003, and director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology from 1996 to 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a doctorate from Ferris State University (MI). She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.
Chad Dull has served Minnesota State College Southeast as vice president of academic affairs since 2019. Previously, he served Western Technical College (WI) as dean – learner support and transition division from 2008 to 2019, associate dean – instructional support services from 2003 to 2008, and as a tri-county literacy services specialist from 2002 to 2004. He served Western Technical College as adjunct faculty, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Schools and West Salem Schools as a K-12 educator. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and a master’s from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 29.
Sandra Kiddoo has served Hazard Community and Technical College (KY) as chief academic officer since 2018. Previously, she served Mid-State Technical College (WI) as vice president of academics from 2015 to 2018; the Wisconsin Technical College System first as the education director of transportation and electronics programs and later as the associate vice president instruction from 2007 to 2015; and Roehl Transport as workplace education manager from 2001 to 2007. She has also served as part-time faculty for several colleges. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s from Capella University, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will conduct a virtual campus visit on March 30.
