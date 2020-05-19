Filing period open for Winona Area Public Schools board positions

Lehnertz could not be reached Tuesday about her plans for when her current term concludes.

“I think our school board has really come together,” Denzer said.

The four-year term that is concluding has been a tense one for the board, with many controversial decisions and monumental moments occurring, including multiple elementary schools closing, programs ending and a new superintendent being chosen.

While these moves have received mixed reactions from the community, they have helped prove the impact school board members can have on a district.

“I think it's important to just be a voice for the students, and to try to help your community grow. And public schools really are in need of people who are willing to look at all facets of what a public school is and how we can always continue to move forward,” Denzer said.

Denzer’s time so far on the school board has been full of learning, not just for the students whose lives her decisions are changing.

“I really learned that the school board is central to making good decisions, and that our decision-making really means we have to be prepared for meetings, study an issue, listen to people,” Denzer said.