Families excited for new WAPS online academy

Winona families are excited about the new Winona Area Public Schools online academy, which was approved earlier this month.

In the first week since its approval, there were fifty-five respondents interested, Karla Winter, director of learning and teaching at WAPS, shared with the board Thursday.

Winter explained that the students interested in attending the online academy currently are spread out in age throughout the district, with just a bit of a higher number so far in students that are high school age.

Currently, the district is working to connect with the families who have responded to make sure they are aware of the differences between the new online academy and last year's online learning.

Key differences, among many, include in-person teachers no longer teaching the online classes too and the option of switching back to in-person learning at any point during the semester no longer being available.

Further information about the online academy is still in the works, including student handbooks and grading procedures. This information will be released to the public as it's finalized.

The board approved Thursday further steps in the process with Edgenuity, who the online academy will be through.