Families devastated over WSU's Children's Center possible reconstruction

Winona State University Children’s Center families received a shocking announcement recently that has put the future format of the center in question.

Seventeen families teamed up to write a letter to the Winona Daily News, revealing that the announcement sent to them — which was shared with WDN — included that all nine teachers employed by the center would lose their positions by the fall.

Instead of these current positions, the announcement explained, there would only be two head teachers and assistant teachers. The current employees would have to reapply for the jobs if they wish to possibly continue working at the center.

It’s not just a title change though — if rehired as an assistant teacher, the employee would face possibly a $15,000 pay cut.

University staff wrote in a post on its website last month that the reconstruction is due to the center seeing annual losses of about $150,000.

The reconstruction will limit the need to raise rates for families that send their children to the center.