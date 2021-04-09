Families devastated over WSU's Children's Center possible reconstruction

Winona State University Children’s Center families received a shocking announcement recently that has put the future format of the center in question.
Seventeen families teamed up to write a letter to the Winona Daily News, revealing that the announcement sent to them — which was shared with WDN — included that all nine teachers employed by the center would lose their positions by the fall.
Instead of these current positions, the announcement explained, there would only be two head teachers and assistant teachers. The current employees would have to reapply for the jobs if they wish to possibly continue working at the center.
It’s not just a title change though — if rehired as an assistant teacher, the employee would face possibly a $15,000 pay cut.
University staff wrote in a post on its website last month that the reconstruction is due to the center seeing annual losses of about $150,000.
The reconstruction will limit the need to raise rates for families that send their children to the center.
“With the new model, two licensed teachers will create lesson plans for all areas and won’t be in classrooms as often. Instead, the assistant teachers will be in the classrooms and will spend the entire day helping to guide children as well as mentor the education students,” the post read, sharing that eight of the nine current teaching positions would change to the assistant teacher format.
The assistant teachers will not need to be licensed, instead just teacher qualified.
“This was not an easy decision as we know it greatly impacts eight teachers who have dedicated their time and passion to the Center, to WSU education students, and to children,” Children’s Center Director Cheryl Vogel said in the release.
The families that send their children to the center wrote in the letter to WDN that they take great pride in sending their children to the center and that it helps make them better parents.
They described the current structure of the center as including, “These teachers earn a livable wage for their experience, skill, and heart.”
“At the core of the Children’s Center success are the teachers. The nine current teachers are all working mothers. Seven of them are the primary caregivers for their children,” the families, shocked and devastated by the announcement, wrote. “Six are alumni of Winona State, all have four-year degrees and three have Master’s. Together, they have 114 years of experience at WSU and 158 total years of experience in Early Childhood Education. It is appalling that Winona State would end the careers of these professionals without notice, discussion, or compassion.”
The families said that this change in structure goes against what the university claims to focus on.
“This decision clashes with the university’s mission, ignores evidence that stresses the importance of early childhood education and undermines the goals of the sparkling new Education Village, which promised to be ‘an inspiration for excellence in teaching and learning,’” they wrote.
The families expressed that they hope the university changes its plan and instead continues to support the children’s center as it is and think about the future educators that may be watching the situation.
Families included on the letter are Jennifer Anderson and Dave Crawford; Heather and John Casper; Marcy Faircloth and Caylan Larson; Diana Perez; Kathy and Brian Jicinsky; Allison Quam and Andy Bloedorn; Claire Richards and Sam Michael; Katie Subra; Meghan Booth and Jon Mause; Heather and Patrick Reilly; Nicole Herold; Jessica Schmidt; Dylan Blumentritt; Dani and Joe Holtzclaw; Elizabeth Thiel and Travis Norman; Abby & Brian Kugel; and Joe West and Valeria Stepanova.
WSU staff said in a statement Friday that no further comment will be given on the situation at this time, at least until university staff are able to consult with the Minnesota State University Association of Administrative and Service Faculty early next week to discuss the situation further.
The proposal will be discussed and feedback will be given during the meeting, which will be considered when determining the next steps for the center.