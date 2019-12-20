Enrollment decreased in the Winona Area Public Schools this year, and school board members are concerned even though numbers have exceeded those budgeted.
As of Dec. 19, there were 2,639 students enrolled in the district, when only 2,626.38 were planned for in the budget.
In the elementary schools, there were 859 students as of Dec. 19. Last year, on Dec. 18, there were 902 students.
In the middle school, enrollment was at 828 students on Dec. 19. For last year, that number was 854 students on Dec. 18.
The high school’s enrollment was at 952 students as of Dec. 19. On Dec. 18, 2018, there were 1,002 students.
The only grades that had more enrolled this year than last are kindergarten, seventh and 10th grades.
The Winona Area Learning Center had 66 students enrolled as of Dec. 19. This was a decrease compared to last year on Dec. 18 when enrollment was at 79 students.
Sixty-five students were being homeschooled as of Dec. 19, compared to last year on Dec. 18 when 80 students were.
The rise in kindergarten enrollment from 175 to 198 was encouraging to board chair Nancy Denzer.
Treasurer Karl Sonneman said though that it may be positive that the district is over what was originally planned for in the budget, the numbers determined in the budget were very low compared to the enrollment the year before.
He hopes the district can discover where the students are now and why it was decided that they would no longer be enrolled in the public schools.
“Why are our numbers down from a year ago the way they are?” Sonneman said.
He later asked another key question: “What are we going to do about it?”
Sonneman said that he expects many of the students did not move out of the district when they left the schools.
The board discussed if there was a way to figure out where students are leaving to, along with where they are coming from when they enroll in WAPS.
