Enrollment continues to drop at Winona Area Public Schools
Enrollment dropped by 35 students in the Winona Area Public Schools from January to February.

The trend is certainly not new for the district, as the student body decreased from 2,732 students in February 2019 to now 2,604, a decrease of about 5%.

In the past month, six students left the elementary schools, 10 students left the middle school and 19 students left the high school.

Kristy Millering, director of finance for the district, did note that this decrease was a possibility that the schools were aware of as a new semester started.

Millering said that at the high school, 10 students moved out of the district, seven moved to an online school, and two were classified as dropouts.

To be labeled as a dropout, the students missed 15 days and the district did not receive a request from any other school district for records. Millering said this classification for a student could change at any time.

In the middle school, seven students moved out of the district, while three began to receive education at a different entity in the district or very close by.

As for the six elementary students, one transferred to a different educational opportunity in the district, and the other five moved out of the district.

Millering said that some students did join the district, but information can only be gained from those who fill out documents for leaving the schools.

The decrease in enrollment in the past month lowered the school below what was budgeted for by about 22 students.

