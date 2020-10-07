 Skip to main content
Enrollment continues to decrease in Winona Area Public Schools

Preliminary enrollment has continued to drop in the Winona Area Public Schools, with 44 students leaving between Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, according to documents presented to the school board Oct. 1.

The middle school saw the biggest decreases in students compared to the high school and elementary schools, with the total enrollment now falling at 764.

The middle school overall saw a drop of 27 students during that close to a month time period, with four students leaving fifth grade, two leaving sixth grade, 13 leaving seventh grade and eight leaving eighth grade.

The seventh- and eighth- grade students did start the school year in a completely virtual format, unlike the fifth- and sixth-grade students. It is unclear if this different in learning model may have made a difference in enrollment decreases.

The elementary schools saw the next biggest decrease, with 13 students leaving the district during that approximately month time period, leaving the preliminary total at 800.

Looking at each grade’s decrease in enrollment, two students left kindergarten, four left first grade, two left second grade, three left third grade, and two left fourth grade.

As for high school students that were enrolled on Sept. 3, four fewer are present in the district, but the total has varied greatly throughout the month.

Dropping from 951 students to 947 students, the district lost three ninth graders and five 10th graders, but was up by one 11th grader and three 12th graders.

Compared to last years’ preliminary October district enrollment, WAPS is down by 137 students at a total of 2,511.

As for last year’s final enrollment total, the district is down by close to 100 students.

Currently, as of Oct. 1’s preliminary total, 58 students are enrolled at the Winona Area Learning Center, which is down compared to the previous October’s 73 students and last year’s final total of about 64 students.

Homeschooling is on the rise in the district. Ninety students were being homeschooled as of Oct. 1, which is about 27 more than last year’s final total.

For more information about enrollment at WAPS, visit winonaschools.org.

