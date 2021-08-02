Endless options: WAPS school board continues facilities discussions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even if the board decides to develop a master facilities plan and convene a task force, that doesn’t mean a referendum is the next step. There are non-voter approved ways to address some of the maintenance needs, but they are limited to specific types of projects. For example, the board could decide to address critical air quality issues at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementaries, two buildings that are nearly 90 years old and comprise much of the district’s deferred maintenance needs.

“There are various options to finance capital projects,” said Jeff Seeley, a senior municipal advisor with Ehlers. “Voter approved has the broadest possibilities or authority. But if you’re looking at certain types of projects, the board could issue abatement bonds. That does not require any vote.”

Air quality projects could qualify for this type of financing, Seeley said. There are also ways the board could pay for large capital projects using funding from its Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.