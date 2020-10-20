Deadline extended for opportunity to participate in WAPS curriculum advisory

The opportunity is still open to give your opinions on what happens with Winona Area Public Schools’ curriculum.
The deadline for applications to join the district’s Curriculum Advisory Committee, which includes four-year terms, has been extended until Oct. 28.
Community members interested in applying for the position must live in the school district.
“The purpose of the Curriculum Advisory Committee is to plan and improve the instruction and curriculum affecting state and district academic standards. The committee ensures active community participation in all phases of planning and improving instruction and curriculum, especially aspects affecting graduation standards,” the district said in a press release about the opportunity.
“The committee advises the school board on implementation of the state and local graduation requirements, including K-12 curriculum, assessment, student learning opportunities and other related issues,” the release said.
The meetings for the committee are held once a month on the third Monday. Meetings are held during the school year, from September through May.
The application, which includes questions that cover experiences and interests related to the committee and reasons why the applicant is interested, is available in a printable and online version.
The printable version is available at http://bit.ly/waps_cacapp.
The online application can be filled in and submitted at www.winonaschools.org.
If interested in more information, call Karla Winter, the district’s director of learning and teaching, at 507-494-0866 or email her at karla.winter@winona.k12.mn.us.
