Cultural liaison position added to Winona Area Public Schools Student Support Service Study Group tasks

A possible Winona Area Public Schools cultural liaison position – or other ways to create more opportunities to help support students of color – has been added to the tasks of Superintendent Annette Freiheit’s Student Support Services Study Group.
The study group is expected to look at what resources are currently available in the district and how to improve on them for the benefit of all students.
While Freiheit says she has not yet determined who will be in the group, which was requested by the school board in June, she does know that district social workers and counselors will be involved.
The study group’s work is expected to be presented to the board in December.
The cultural liaison idea, which was given support by the community in multiple public statements Thursday, wasn’t always considered as an option to be added to the study group’s tasks.
The original motion – proposed by Tina Lehnertz -- was to take this route, but an amendment was proposed by board member Karl Sonneman to create the position on its own, with a person of color being hired for the role.
Sonneman had mentioned in the proposed amendment that the district’s current budget for the year states that the district should be positive by about $400,000 at the end of year. He believed that some of these extra funds could be used to pay for the new employee.
It was not determined by staff if this money could be easily moved to be used for this position.
Allison Quam said this plan was the best option, because it put the position directly in the hands of a person of color, while the study group will likely not be led by someone of color.
This option was voted down by a 3-4 vote, with board members Steve Schild, Lehnertz, Jim Schul, and Nancy Denzer voting no.
Freiheit shared that she will work to include a variety of people in the study group, including people of color.
“If we’re going to do it, I just want to do it right,” Lehnertz, who made the original motion to add the position idea to the study group, said.
“We’re going to put a focus on making sure our community members that are in non-majority status are being represented,” Schul said.
“Certainly in a situation where nothing further is done, moving it into the study group is better than nothing,” Sonneman said.
Sonneman did show his concerns that, if this proposed position was added to the study group, the idea and goals of the proposed position may not be as focused on as much as the community may wish it to be.
The original motion was approved, though, with board members Denzer, Lehnertz, Michael Hanratty, Schild, Schul voting yes and Quam and Sonneman voting against.
