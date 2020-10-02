Cultural liaison position added to Winona Area Public Schools Student Support Service Study Group tasks

A possible Winona Area Public Schools cultural liaison position – or other ways to create more opportunities to help support students of color – has been added to the tasks of Superintendent Annette Freiheit’s Student Support Services Study Group.

The study group is expected to look at what resources are currently available in the district and how to improve on them for the benefit of all students.

While Freiheit says she has not yet determined who will be in the group, which was requested by the school board in June, she does know that district social workers and counselors will be involved.

The study group’s work is expected to be presented to the board in December.

The cultural liaison idea, which was given support by the community in multiple public statements Thursday, wasn’t always considered as an option to be added to the study group’s tasks.

The original motion – proposed by Tina Lehnertz -- was to take this route, but an amendment was proposed by board member Karl Sonneman to create the position on its own, with a person of color being hired for the role.