COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing temporarily required for WAPS employees

Employees within the Winona Area Public Schools district will now need to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 10 or tested weekly, according to a new policy approved by the board Thursday.

The policy was created in response to the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard adopted by MNOSHA, which lays out similar guidelines.

If a mask mandate is not in place, staff members who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear masks.

The policy will expire after six months or if MNOSHA changes its standard.

Currently, WAPS staff said, about 64% of employees have reported their vaccination status, with about 93% reporting that they are vaccinated.

For more information about this policy, visit the district’s website at winonaschools.org.

