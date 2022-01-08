 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing temporarily required for WAPS employees

Employees within the Winona Area Public Schools district will now need to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 10 or tested weekly, according to a new policy approved by the board Thursday.

The policy was created in response to the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard adopted by MNOSHA, which lays out similar guidelines.

If a mask mandate is not in place, staff members who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear masks.

The policy will expire after six months or if MNOSHA changes its standard.

Currently, WAPS staff said, about 64% of employees have reported their vaccination status, with about 93% reporting that they are vaccinated.

For more information about this policy, visit the district’s website at winonaschools.org.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News