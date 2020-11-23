COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in all Winona educational institutes

COVID-19 cases continue to be frequently reported in every educational institute in Winona, with almost all classes now taking place online at most learning levels.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University remains at a high level of transmission on the Winona campus with 25 more COVID-19 cases having been confirmed during the week of Nov. 16, 20 of which were students and 5 of which were employees.
By the end of the week there were 17 active cases, with the Winona campus’ reaching a total of 100 cases during the fall semester.
Students, who live either on-campus or off-campus, account for 84 of these 100 cases.
The university is currently in fully virtual learning and a 9 p.m. curfew is in place on the campus, as students are asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible.
For more information about COVID-19 on the SMU campus, visit smumn.edu.
Winona State University
The total COVID-19 cases on the Winona State University campus continues to rise as 29 more cases were confirmed in the week leading up to Nov. 15, increasing the total to 546 since the start of the fall semester.
All of the cases listed by the university are students.
As of Nov. 15, there were 43 active cases in the WSU community.
There were 33 students — 13 of which were on-campus — in quarantine as of Nov. 15, which means that they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.
As for people in isolation, which means that they have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, there were 69 people as of Nov. 15, five of which were on campus.
The current safety-level remains as yellow or medium transmission on the Winona campus.
The campus is closed to the public currently.
Masks and social distancing is required of those on the campus, along with daily self-assessments.
On Nov. 16, the university entered its second self-imposed two week quarantine, which limits non-essential activities on the campus.
For more information about the COVID-19 situation at WSU, visit winona.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Support Local Journalism
In the week leading up to Nov. 18, six new cases were confirmed in the Minnesota State College Southeast community — two of which were students or employees on the Winona Campus.
In total, during the fall semester, 49 cases have been confirmed among students or employees, with 26 having been on the Winona campus during the semester.
People on the campus are required to take daily self-assessments and wear masks.
Visitors that are not employees or students are not currently allowed on the college’s campuses.
For more information about COVID-19 at MSC SE, visit southeastmn.edu.
Winona Area Public Schools
Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Winona Area Public Schools district between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.
It is not revealed by the district if employees or students tested positive, but the individuals were likely in the school buildings while contagious.
In total, there have been 37 positive cases confirmed since Sept. 8 and 131 people in isolation since Oct. 29 in the district.
The county’s 14-day case rate, which helped push the district to move into its current distant learning format, was at 114.46 for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, which was reported on Nov. 19.
This rate was an increase of over 54 compared to the prior two-week period.
Schools are recommended to go to a completely distance learning format once the case rate reaches 50.
For updates about COVID-19 in the WAPS district, visit www.winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Cotter Schools is the only K-12 educational institute in Winona County listed on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website currently as having five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or employees that were in school facilities while infectious during a two-week period.
It has been seen that the department’s website does have delays with releasing information, like when Houston County has experienced deaths and multiple days pass between the county’s and the state’s confirmation.
Last week, it was confirmed that multiple groups of Cotter students were in quarantine due to spread within the community’s families.
All Cotter students in grades five through 12 are learning in a virtual format.
For more information about the COVID-19 situation in Cotter Schools, visit cotterschools.org.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.