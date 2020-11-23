COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in all Winona educational institutes

As of Nov. 15, there were 43 active cases in the WSU community.

There were 33 students — 13 of which were on-campus — in quarantine as of Nov. 15, which means that they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

As for people in isolation, which means that they have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, there were 69 people as of Nov. 15, five of which were on campus.

The current safety-level remains as yellow or medium transmission on the Winona campus.

The campus is closed to the public currently.

Masks and social distancing is required of those on the campus, along with daily self-assessments.

On Nov. 16, the university entered its second self-imposed two week quarantine, which limits non-essential activities on the campus.

For more information about the COVID-19 situation at WSU, visit winona.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

In the week leading up to Nov. 18, six new cases were confirmed in the Minnesota State College Southeast community — two of which were students or employees on the Winona Campus.