COVID-19 case increase slows at education institutes in Winona, but no end in sight yet

Only two of these cases are still active on the campus, with the others having recovered.

For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit www.smumn.edu.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools confirmed four more COVID-19 cases were reported to them between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.

The district’s total is now at 15 cases since Sept. 8.

It was not announced, to protect the privacy of those in the community, whether the cases were employees or students. Additionally, which buildings they were in will not be released.

These individuals most likely spent time in district buildings during their time of being contagious.

If anyone was in contact with these diagnosed patients, they will be contacted by district or county officials.

The county has reached a 14-day case rate based on population of 34.42, which means the district is recommended to have their sixth graders and younger in hybrid learning, while older students are in distance learning.

This is not the current learning model, though, being followed, as all students are in a hybrid model.