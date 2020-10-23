COVID-19 case increase slows at education institutes in Winona, but no end in sight yet

While COVID-19 cases continue to be most often diagnosed in younger Winona County residents, the increase in cases in the schools has slowed down since the start of the fall semester.
The pandemic certainly hasn’t concluded in the county though, as the 14-day case rate based on population has started to slowly increase, cluing for some caution as classes continue.
Winona State University
Winona State University had 15 new student cases confirmed in the week leading up to Oct. 18.
The increase is the lowest the university has seen in a single week since the start of the fall semester.
WSU’s total is now at 464 since the start of the pandemic, with 48 of these cases still active.
As for people quarantining due to possible exposure but having received no positive test results or having experienced no symptoms, 60 are on campus and 51 are on campus.
This is an increase from the prior week when a total of 89 people were quarantining.
As for people isolating due to showing symptoms or testing positive, 13 are on campus and 62 are off-campus.
WSU remains in the yellow safety level, which includes people needing to wear face masks on campus and complete daily screenings, while also participating in physical distancing.
Classes are either completely in-person, in a hybrid format, or are completely online.
On-campus events are limited at this safety level.
For more information about COVID-19 at WSU, visit www.winona.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast had one more case confirmed in the week leading up to Wednesday.
The case was located on the Winona campus.
So far, during the fall semester, 23 cases have been confirmed in MSC SE community – which includes both students and employees.
Of the 23 cases, 14 have been on the Winona campus, three have been on the Red Wing campus, and six who are working or learning online or off-campus.
For more information about COVID-19 at MSC SE, visit www.southeastmn.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University, continuing to face a low level of transmission, witnessed two new cases of COVID-19 be reported to them from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23.
Both of these new cases were students.
The university’s total is now at 34 cases, four of which have been employees and 30 that have been students who live on or off-campus.
Only two of these cases are still active on the campus, with the others having recovered.
For more information about COVID-19 at SMU, visit www.smumn.edu.
Winona Area Public Schools
Winona Area Public Schools confirmed four more COVID-19 cases were reported to them between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.
The district’s total is now at 15 cases since Sept. 8.
It was not announced, to protect the privacy of those in the community, whether the cases were employees or students. Additionally, which buildings they were in will not be released.
These individuals most likely spent time in district buildings during their time of being contagious.
If anyone was in contact with these diagnosed patients, they will be contacted by district or county officials.
The county has reached a 14-day case rate based on population of 34.42, which means the district is recommended to have their sixth graders and younger in hybrid learning, while older students are in distance learning.
This is not the current learning model, though, being followed, as all students are in a hybrid model.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit did say during the most recent school board meeting Oct. 13, that the district was staying in the current model because of advice from local, county and state officials and because the cases are not being prominently seen in the district.
No further updates about any possible changes have been announced.
For more information about COVID-19 in WAPS, visit www.winonaschools.org.
Cotter Schools
Cotter Schools has had three students be diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the fall semester, Cotter Schools president Sister Judith Schaefer confirmed in an email Friday to the Winona Daily News.
The cases were not published on their website, but Cotter employees and families were notified internally.
All three of the students were infected by family members outside of the classrooms, Schaefer said.
