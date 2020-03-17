Cotter, Winona Area Catholic Schools plan for online teaching starting March 23; students expected to head back to classroom March 30

While Cotter and Winona Area Catholic Schools may not be hosting students into their classrooms again until March 30 amid COVID-19 concerns and Gov.’s Tim Walz’s announced closure, the students won’t experience too much of a pause with the school curriculum.

Classes are set to start online on March 23. Staff will be working this week to prepare for this different form of teaching.

Students will be able to pick up the academic items they need from their school for this week of online education from Wednesday through Friday. The schools will inform parents of when their students’ items can be picked up during these days.

The school facilities are being thoroughly cleaned during the break.

Counseling services will continue to be provided by Mitzi Storm, who can be contacted at mstorm@cotterschools.org or at 507-273-5390.

Some boarding students will stay on campus and will have many services available to them. Others are planning on traveling home, if possible.

While some school employees may be working from home, they will still be considered “on duty,” according to Cotter’s website. They will continue to be paid for as long as possible.