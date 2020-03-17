Cotter, Winona Area Catholic Schools plan for online teaching starting March 23; students expected to head back to classroom March 30

While Cotter and Winona Area Catholic Schools may not be hosting students into their classrooms again until March 30 amid COVID-19 concerns and Gov.’s Tim Walz’s announced closure, the students won’t experience too much of a pause with the school curriculum.
Classes are set to start online on March 23. Staff will be working this week to prepare for this different form of teaching.
Students will be able to pick up the academic items they need from their school for this week of online education from Wednesday through Friday. The schools will inform parents of when their students’ items can be picked up during these days.
The school facilities are being thoroughly cleaned during the break.
Counseling services will continue to be provided by Mitzi Storm, who can be contacted at mstorm@cotterschools.org or at 507-273-5390.
Some boarding students will stay on campus and will have many services available to them. Others are planning on traveling home, if possible.
While some school employees may be working from home, they will still be considered “on duty,” according to Cotter’s website. They will continue to be paid for as long as possible.
All large events held by the schools will be canceled through April 1.
Cotter president Sister Judith Schaefer recognized that this situation may lead to anxiety for students who are now having seeing this pandemic impact their daily lives.
“I think it is important that parents acknowledge the fears and anxieties of their children while reassuring them that they are safe,” Schaefer said.
The schools’ staff want to make sure that students still have access to basic necessities, especially meals that they might usually only have access to at school. Gift cards will be given to families in need whose students attend the school.
To help support the schools with purchasing these gift cards, checks can be sent to or dropped off at Cotter Schools.
For those in need of help with affording tuition during the pandemic, information is also available for possible options on Cotter’s website.
For more information about how Cotter is reacting to COVID-19 concerns, visit www.cotterschools.org/covid-19.