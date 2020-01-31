Cotter students share their science experiments with Winona community during fair

Cotter Junior High School students had the chance to share with the community their knowledge and experiments Wednesday during the school’s annual science fair.
Tammy Drazkowski, a science teacher at Cotter, led the students through preparing for the science fair.
“It just gets them thinking about the whole picture,” she said.
The students began by deciding what they were interested in and what they wanted to learn more about. After they chose a topic, they explored ways to test it and followed through with the process.
Once they came to a conclusion with their experiments, they made presentation boards and taught visitors about what they learned. Their projects received awards from judges, also.
“When they get to know a subject, especially if it’s one they are interested in, they get really excited about sharing it,” Drazkowski said.
She said presenting their discoveries allowed students to improve their public speaking skills.
Many community members were interested in the science lessons available from the students, as the hallway of John Nett Recreation Center, where the fair was set up, was crowded Wednesday afternoon.
Diane Spalding, of Winona, was one of those visitors who came to support her daughter, Averi, as she shared her science project.
It was a bonding experience for the mother and daughter as Averi completed her experiment, which focused on comparing expensive and non-expensive face moisturizers.
Averi said the idea came to her because she wanted to discover, for her grandmother, whether a high-cost moisturizer truly is better.
Diane said that Averi, with her help, researched different types of moisturizers, purchased them and then tested them together.
“(Experiments) really make you think in like a different mindset about things,” Averi said.
Averi said that she expected that the more expensive ones were going to be better quality, but they did not prove to be.
