Cotter Schools to use partial online format for most students

Cotter High School students will experience a different start to their school year than what they have experienced before: Most of their learning will be completed online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On the other side of the spectrum, 5th- through 8th-grade students will spend most of their time in the schools.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to school officials, will include high school students learning virtually with some possible on-campus activities in the afternoons.
On Wednesdays, though, the students will learn in the Cotter buildings in small groups.
Some of the in-building activities will be required, while others are optional.
Opportunities scheduled for Wednesdays and afternoons will include science labs, AP classes, small-group tutoring and other options.
“The decision to have grades 9-12 do primarily online learning is the most controversial decision for many people,” Cotter officials posted on the school’s website.
“The decision to do so was based on the community transmission rate established by the governor and the fact that high school students have a variety of classes and move between six to seven classes each day makes it nearly impossible to keep them in small cohort groups safely. Younger students stay in small cohorts all day, and cross-contamination can be minimized. Many high school classes have 25 students or more, and do not fit in our current classrooms with six-feet separation,” they said.
As for the 7th- and 8th-grade students, they will go to the school buildings Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesdays, they will learn online.
The 5th- and 6th-grade students will be in the buildings throughout the entire week.
All students, when entering the building, will go through a specific door and be screened for symptoms.
Students will only leave their classrooms for outdoor activities and bathroom breaks.
All staff and students will wear masks.
Families will have the option to have their children learn exclusively online.
High school students will have orientation from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, with the exception of Sept. 28.
School for younger students will begin Sept. 8.
For more information, visit cotterschools.org.
