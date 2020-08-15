Cotter Schools to use partial online format for most students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cotter High School students will experience a different start to their school year than what they have experienced before: Most of their learning will be completed online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On the other side of the spectrum, 5th- through 8th-grade students will spend most of their time in the schools.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to school officials, will include high school students learning virtually with some possible on-campus activities in the afternoons.

On Wednesdays, though, the students will learn in the Cotter buildings in small groups.

Some of the in-building activities will be required, while others are optional.

Opportunities scheduled for Wednesdays and afternoons will include science labs, AP classes, small-group tutoring and other options.

“The decision to have grades 9-12 do primarily online learning is the most controversial decision for many people,” Cotter officials posted on the school’s website.