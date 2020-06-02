You are the owner of this article.
Cotter Schools to manage all Catholic schools in Winona starting in July 2021
Cotter signing

Pictured, during the partnership signing May 26, is, from left, is Sister Judith Schaefer, president of Cotter Schools, Sara Gabrick, Cotter board chair, Amy Donnenwerth, Winona Area Catholic Schools board chair and Pat Bowlin, WACS principal.

Cotter Schools will take over management of all Catholic schools in Winona starting on July 1, 2021.

The agreement for the new structure of management, signed May 26, will include the established Cotter Schools and Winona Area Catholic Schools grades kindergarten through 12th.

It is described as a partnership between the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, local designated benefactors -- Slaggie Family Foundation and Hiawatha Education Foundation, -- and Cotter Schools.

The seamless transition will be planned and worked on during the upcoming school year.

While most grades will stay at their current locations, 5th and 6th grades will be moved to the Cotter campus in August 2020.

Tuition costs will not change for the 2020-21 school year with this new partnership. No information has been released about any changes past the upcoming school year.

The collaboration, according to a release, was formed in hopes of better quality education, reduced costs, and improvement to the possibility of affordable Catholic education in the area for many years to come.

Donations from Hiawatha Education Foundation and the Slaggie Family Foundation, which have continuously helped Cotter Schools and its families, helped make the partnership possible.

Sister Judith Schaefer

Schaefer

Sister Judith Schaefer, president of Cotter Schools, said in a release, “Such a collaboration is possible primarily due to the generosity of the Hiawatha Education Foundation and the Slaggie Family Foundation. Their generosity and commitment to Catholic education is unparalleled. Generations of young people present and to come will be the beneficiaries of this generosity.” 

For more information and future updates, visit www.cotterschools.org.

Cotter signing

Pictured, during the partnership signing May 26, is, from left, is Mike Slaggie, Steve Slaggie, and Barb Slaggie of Slaggie Family Foundation and Bob Kierlin of Hiawatha Education Foundation.
Cotter Signing

Pictured, during the partnership signing May 26, is, from left, is Father Mike Cronin of St. Mary’s Parish, Bishop John Quinn of Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Father Mark McNea of Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Father Pat Arens of Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
