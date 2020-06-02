Cotter Schools to manage all Catholic schools in Winona starting in July 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cotter Schools will take over management of all Catholic schools in Winona starting on July 1, 2021.

The agreement for the new structure of management, signed May 26, will include the established Cotter Schools and Winona Area Catholic Schools grades kindergarten through 12th.

It is described as a partnership between the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, local designated benefactors -- Slaggie Family Foundation and Hiawatha Education Foundation, -- and Cotter Schools.

The seamless transition will be planned and worked on during the upcoming school year.

While most grades will stay at their current locations, 5th and 6th grades will be moved to the Cotter campus in August 2020.

Tuition costs will not change for the 2020-21 school year with this new partnership. No information has been released about any changes past the upcoming school year.

The collaboration, according to a release, was formed in hopes of better quality education, reduced costs, and improvement to the possibility of affordable Catholic education in the area for many years to come.