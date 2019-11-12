{{featured_button_text}}
Claire Miller mug

Claire Miller

Cotter Junior High School student Claire Miller was recently accepted into the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota State seventh and eighth grade SSA Honor Choir.

Nearly 500 students submitted auditions from schools across Minnesota for 150 available spots. More than 60 different schools will be represented at this event.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Claire Miller will rehearse with other chosen singers throughout the day on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mahtomedi High School.  The SSA State Honor Choir and the TTB State Honor Choir will present a concert that same evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi. The concert will last until about 6:30 p.m.

Each academic year, these special ACDA of MN honor choirs are organized to provide enriched singing opportunities for students in grades four through 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.