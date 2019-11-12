Cotter Junior High School student Claire Miller was recently accepted into the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota State seventh and eighth grade SSA Honor Choir.
Nearly 500 students submitted auditions from schools across Minnesota for 150 available spots. More than 60 different schools will be represented at this event.
Claire Miller will rehearse with other chosen singers throughout the day on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mahtomedi High School. The SSA State Honor Choir and the TTB State Honor Choir will present a concert that same evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi. The concert will last until about 6:30 p.m.
Each academic year, these special ACDA of MN honor choirs are organized to provide enriched singing opportunities for students in grades four through 10.
