Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month:
Cotter Junior High seventh-grade student Brooke Rodgers is the daughter of William Rodgers and Celeste Lathrop. She has two siblings, Dylan and Sierra.
At Cotter, Brooke is involved in speech team, band, choir and the spring musical. Brooke said her favorite subject is Spanish because she knows it will be helpful in the future, if she works in a business field.
In her free time, she enjoys drawing, cooking and baking. Her specialty is Alfredo sauce!
Brooke is a new student at Cotter this year. When asked if she likes attending Cotter so far, she states, “Yes, definitely. It is so positive in this school and everyone supports each other here. Also, I think having Mass at school is fun.”
Teachers nominated Brooke because she is incredibly calm, nice, polite, and is often seen helping others. “Brooke puts in a lot of work, and this makes her one of our top students in (my) classroom,” said one of her teachers. “She makes studying a priority.”
You have free articles remaining.
Cotter High freshman Hannah Casselman is the daughter of Robert and Ann Casselman. She has five siblings, Emma, William, James, Mary and Jack.
At Cotter, Hannah has been involved in teen press, tennis, hockey, student council and track.
She said she likes Cotter because of the community feel, especially among the students and teachers. English is her favorite subject. Outside of school, she enjoys baking, babysitting and playing piano.
Teachers nominated Hannah because she is a very studious and hardworking student, earning high marks in all of her classes.
Not only is she bright and curious, but she is humble and always asks for clarification on topics she has not yet mastered. She is kind and compassionate to all those near her and readily lends a helping hand. Hannah always thanks her teachers for the lesson. One of Hannah’s teachers said, “She sets a very good example for all of us, in her understanding of what a committed and passionate learner does to get the job done.”
Cotter High junior Yanbo (Tom) Hu is the son of Junyu Hu and Li Ma. He is from China. Tom enjoys being a member of Cotter’s international boarding program. Tom said he loves adventures, which is why he likes studying in Winona. He also enjoys Winona because of his ability to run around the lakes and playing soccer as a hobby with his friends. He is surprised at how nice the weather is.
At Cotter, Tom is involved in math team, cross country and track. He lists art class with Mrs. Forney, robotics class with Mr. Paulson, and AP calculus with Mr. Haun as his favorite classes.
Teachers nominated Tom because he is polite politeness and kind to all whom he encounters. Additionally, one of Tom’s teachers said, “He has creative and ambitious ideas that whittle down to reality when tested and tried, yet he never loses his drive to go big again in the next learning challenge. He is always upbeat and hardworking.”