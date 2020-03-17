Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month:

She said she likes Cotter because of the community feel, especially among the students and teachers. English is her favorite subject. Outside of school, she enjoys baking, babysitting and playing piano.

Teachers nominated Hannah because she is a very studious and hardworking student, earning high marks in all of her classes.

Not only is she bright and curious, but she is humble and always asks for clarification on topics she has not yet mastered. She is kind and compassionate to all those near her and readily lends a helping hand. Hannah always thanks her teachers for the lesson. One of Hannah’s teachers said, “She sets a very good example for all of us, in her understanding of what a committed and passionate learner does to get the job done.”

Cotter High junior Yanbo (Tom) Hu is the son of Junyu Hu and Li Ma. He is from China. Tom enjoys being a member of Cotter’s international boarding program. Tom said he loves adventures, which is why he likes studying in Winona. He also enjoys Winona because of his ability to run around the lakes and playing soccer as a hobby with his friends. He is surprised at how nice the weather is.