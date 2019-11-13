A group of Cotter High School music students have been selected to participate in this year’s Three Rivers All-Conference Honors Band and Choir.
Cotter Choir students representing Cotter for the Three Rivers All-Conference Honor Choir are Faye Li, Anne Galke, Fiona Flanagan, Grace Miller, Jordan Rubie, Colin Cada, Bowen Tian, Tony Wan, Luke Broghammer and Adam Li.
Three Rivers All-Conference Honor Band members from Cotter are Megan Zenke (trombone), Matt Besek (trumpet), Gabe Welch (tuba), Olivia Carrillo (piccolo), Ceili Demarais (alto saxophone), Aidan Carlson (bass clarinet), Nick Walechka (trumpet) and Hunter Ramsden (trombone).
The selected Three Rivers High School All-Conference Honor Band and All-Conference Honor Choir performed Nov. 4.
The Three Rivers All-Conference Honor Choir was directed by Dr. Aaron Humble, choral director at the University of Minnesota-Mankato. The Three Rivers All-Conference Honor Band guest conductor was Dr. Timothy Mahr, band director from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
