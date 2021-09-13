Community invited to free outdoor concert at Saint Mary’s University

The Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will perform a free Family Weekend concert at its Winona Campus plaza at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Jazz Ensemble will start the program with an assortment of favorites plus a preview of themes from their fall and spring events. The Concert Band portion of the program will include John Philip Sousa’s march “Our Flirtation” and a world premiere composition by A. Eric Heukeshoven, director of jazz studies, entitled “My Music Reaches to the Sky.”
Grab a chair or bring a blanket and support Saint Mary’s student musicians in an afternoon of socially distanced music. Due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions, the performance will be canceled in the event of rain.
For more information, contact Heukeshoven at 507-457-7292 or eheukesh@smumn.edu.
“My Music Reaches to the Sky” is based on four authentic indigenous melodies from the Chippewa tribes of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. The melodies were collected and transcribed by Frances Densmore — a native of Red Wing, MN — in the early 1900s and published by the Smithsonian Institution. The piece will include a flute solo by Janet Heukeshoven, DMA, and be conducted by Patrick O’Shea, DMA, both of Saint Mary’s Music Department. Authentic indigenous percussion instruments will also be featured, such as the buffalo drum and dance stick.
Meet these 12 notable Saint Mary’s University in Winona alumni
Anthony Adducci, 1959
Judge Arthur Boylan, J.D., 1971
Brother James Miller, 1966, M' 1974
Jane (Weydert) Homeyer, Ph.D., 1986
John Hoffman, Ph.D., 1951, and Robert Hoffman, Ph.D., 1956
John McDonough, 1975
John Stegeman, Ph.D., 1966
Denise Klinkner, M.D., 1997
Mary Dempsey, J.D., 1975
Michael Johanns, J.D., 1971
Andrew “Roo” Yori, 1999
As the year concludes, for many it is a time to reflect on the past year and dream about the next. Prominent members of the Winona community a…