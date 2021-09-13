Community invited to free outdoor concert at Saint Mary’s University

The Saint Mary’s University Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble will perform a free Family Weekend concert at its Winona Campus plaza at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Jazz Ensemble will start the program with an assortment of favorites plus a preview of themes from their fall and spring events. The Concert Band portion of the program will include John Philip Sousa’s march “Our Flirtation” and a world premiere composition by A. Eric Heukeshoven, director of jazz studies, entitled “My Music Reaches to the Sky.”

Grab a chair or bring a blanket and support Saint Mary’s student musicians in an afternoon of socially distanced music. Due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions, the performance will be canceled in the event of rain.

For more information, contact Heukeshoven at 507-457-7292 or eheukesh@smumn.edu.