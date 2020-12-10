Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Four students from Cotter schools were selected as December’s Ramblers of the Month. The students are Megan Baumgartner, Gedion Errthum, Jakob Yearous and Alessia Velasquez-Nitti.
Megan Baumgartner is the daughter of Jessie and Peggy Baumgartner and has one sibling, Matthew.
Megan’s favorite subject is social studies. She also particularly enjoyed writing her autobiography recently. Megan’s interests include soccer, being active outside, biking, playing piano, and spending time with friends. She enjoys going turkey and deer hunting with her dad, and loves doing triathlons with her brother and friends.
Megan’s role model is her mother, Peggy. Peggy shared how very proud they are of Megan and for the beautiful girl God has created her to be.
Megan’s teachers nominated her because she participates often in class discussions and asks thoughtful questions. She challenges herself to always do her best work, and she is an excellent example of what it means to help others succeed.
Gedion Errthum is the son of Eric and Kate Errthum and has one sibling, Eomji. His family lives right across the street from Cotter and can often be seen walking their dog, Pepper!
Gedion’s favorite subjects are math and history, and his interests include basketball, karate, soccer, speech, and reading. His favorite book is The Crossover by Kwame Alexander.
When asked if he has any role models, he mentioned, “My mom, because she teaches me to try difficult things even if you fail.”
Gedion, when asked what he is thankful for during this unusual time for our world and nation responded, “I’m grateful that my teachers worked really hard to teach us in person and online and made a google classroom for each class so it’s easy to understand what to do. I’m also grateful that even though we’ve been online a lot this year, we still got to be in person a little bit and see each other safely.”
Gedion was nominated by his teachers because he is a very conscientious student and his work is always very thorough. He is a very kind person inside and outside of the classroom.
Jakob Yearous is the son of John and Kari Yearous and has one sibling; David. He also has a dog named Molly.
Jakob said his favorite subjects are math and band. At Cotter he has been involved in Model Legislature, band, CC skiing, and math team. In the future he would also like to check out Mock Trial and Debate. Outside of school David has enjoyed taking karate at the MCA.
During these unusual times he shared that he is grateful for his family and friends, and additionally, for the industrial revolution which has provided many things that we enjoy today as a society.
Jakob’s role models include his parents and grandmother. In the future he is possibly considering a career in engineering.
Jakob was nominated by his teachers because of his wonderful maturity level, and his ability to take on leadership roles in the classroom. He also shows respect to those around him. His work is always of high quality and completed on time.
Alessia Velasquez-Nitti is the daughter of Christina Uribe Nitti, Jose Uribe Mardones, and Miguel Velásquez. Her family has an adored cat named Lucia.
At Cotter, Alessia has been involved in jazz band, choir, band, marching band, yearbook committee, teen press, show choir, math team, tennis, NHS, Parmies, school musicals, SEMDA honor band, and Music Listening team. Her favorite subjects at Cotter are band and math. Outside of school, she has taken piano lessons, participated in Jazz Combo at the MCA, and plays flute, guitar and ukulele. Alessia is bilingual and her cultures from America, Honduras, and Mexico are all very important to her.
When asked if she has a role model, Alessia quickly stated, “My parents and grandparents. I have been fortunate to have been raised by all of them!”
In the future, she sees herself pursuing a career in math or neuropsychology.
Alessia was nominated by her teachers because she is a very strong student, which is especially demonstrated in her reading and writing. She excels in discussions and does thorough and precise work. She is very intentional, thoughtful, delightful and positive. She is a person of faith and prayer.
