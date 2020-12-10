Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

When asked if he has any role models, he mentioned, “My mom, because she teaches me to try difficult things even if you fail.”

Gedion, when asked what he is thankful for during this unusual time for our world and nation responded, “I’m grateful that my teachers worked really hard to teach us in person and online and made a google classroom for each class so it’s easy to understand what to do. I’m also grateful that even though we’ve been online a lot this year, we still got to be in person a little bit and see each other safely.”

Gedion was nominated by his teachers because he is a very conscientious student and his work is always very thorough. He is a very kind person inside and outside of the classroom.

Jakob Yearous is the son of John and Kari Yearous and has one sibling; David. He also has a dog named Molly.

Jakob said his favorite subjects are math and band. At Cotter he has been involved in Model Legislature, band, CC skiing, and math team. In the future he would also like to check out Mock Trial and Debate. Outside of school David has enjoyed taking karate at the MCA.