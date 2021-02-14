Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Four students from Cotter schools were selected as January's Ramblers of the Month. The students are Emily Ubl, Erica Beckman, Will Hardy and Megan Morgan.

Emily Ubl, fifth grade, is the daughter of Chad and Suzanne Ubl. She has two siblings, Andrew and Katelyn.

Emily’s favorite subjects are math, reading, and art. Her favorite book is "The Girl Who Could Fly." Some of her favorite activities are basketball, volleyball, going on hikes and skiing with her family in the winter. Some of Emily’s favorite memories include going on road trips with her family.

Emily shared that her role models are her parents and her teacher, Mrs. Nadeau.

Teachers nominated Emily and a few of their comments include, “This girl loves to learn! She is excited and interested in everything that we are studying about.” “I can always count on her to do her very best on every assignment. Not only does she work hard academically, but you can also always count on her to treat her peers and teachers with respect and friendliness.”

Erica Beckman, seventh grade, is the daughter of Dean and Debra Beckman. She has two brothers, Aidan and Cale.