Cotter Schools Ramblers of the Month

Four students from Cotter schools were selected as January's Ramblers of the Month. The students are Emily Ubl, Erica Beckman, Will Hardy and Megan Morgan.
Emily Ubl, fifth grade, is the daughter of Chad and Suzanne Ubl. She has two siblings, Andrew and Katelyn.
Emily’s favorite subjects are math, reading, and art. Her favorite book is "The Girl Who Could Fly." Some of her favorite activities are basketball, volleyball, going on hikes and skiing with her family in the winter. Some of Emily’s favorite memories include going on road trips with her family.
Emily shared that her role models are her parents and her teacher, Mrs. Nadeau.
Teachers nominated Emily and a few of their comments include, “This girl loves to learn! She is excited and interested in everything that we are studying about.” “I can always count on her to do her very best on every assignment. Not only does she work hard academically, but you can also always count on her to treat her peers and teachers with respect and friendliness.”
Erica Beckman, seventh grade, is the daughter of Dean and Debra Beckman. She has two brothers, Aidan and Cale.
Erica’s favorite subjects include history, science and band. Erica is a member of the co-op Winhawk/Cotter swim team and Cotter’s speech team, and she is looking forward to marching band. She has many varied interests, including reading historical fiction and family game nights. Erica’s role model is Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for her determination.
Erica’s teachers nominated her because she is a good student, is always conscientious of her work and responsibilities, and she is so kind to others.
Will Hardy, ninth grade, is the son of John and Amanda Hardy. He has three siblings, Alayna, Dominic and Joslynn.
Will’s favorite subjects at Cotter are chemistry and physics with Mr. Paulson. He is a member of the ski team and is looking forward to playing baseball in the spring. Outside of school activities, Will has quite the entrepreneurial spirit, running his own detailing business. He also works at Adventure Cycle and Ski in Winona. He truly enjoys mountain biking when time permits each summer. Will can be found in the weight room as he has does weight training to support his efforts in all of the sports he truly enjoys.
Teachers nominated Will because he is very responsible, gets his work done on time, does quality work, and shows a genuine interest in learning. His character is solid and he has a willingness to go above and beyond what is expected.
Megan Morgan, 11th grade, is the daughter of Paul Morgan and Rita Miller. She has two siblings, Mary and Patrick.
At Cotter, Megan is involved in varsity basketball, soccer, softball, band, jazz band, choir, show choir, Parmies and music ministry. Her favorite subject is AP US History with Mrs. Stevenson.
Megan strives to be an active member of the Cotter community by participating in athletics and arts while also focusing on academics. Outside of school, she can be found volunteering at Saint Mary's Parish as a cantor and hospitality minister. Additionally, she loves paddle boarding, reading, spending time with family at their cabin on Crosslake, hiking to watch the sunset, boat rides, and going to Unlimited Nutrition for shakes on game days.
Megan has two role models; Jess Sims (her favorite Peloton instructor) and Paige Gernes (Cotter grad) because they are both hard-working, positive, strong and successful women.
Megan’s teacher nominated her because she goes above and beyond in all she does. She is hard-working, responsible and motivated.