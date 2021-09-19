Cases continue to climb on two out of three higher education campuses in Winona

Two out of Winona's three higher education institutes saw new COVID-19 cases recently.
Winona State University
Eleven new cases were confirmed at Winona State University in the week leading up to Wednesday.
Of the new cases, ten were students and one was an employee.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, the university has seen 701 student cases and 38 employee cases.
For information about how WSU is responding to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.
Saint Mary's University
Saint Mary's University -- who releases COVID-19 data every business day -- confirmed no new cases in the week of Sept. 13.
The Winona campus has seen only three COVID-19 cases since July 26 -- two of which were students and one was an employee.
No week since July 26 has included more than one case being announced.
The cases SMU include in their data are only those of people who were on their campus when positive.
The current transmission level on the Winona campus is medium.
For information about SMU's response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast reported three new cases in the week leading up to Wednesday.
The new cases were all students and brought the college's total up to six students who have tested positive since the week leading up to June 30.
It is unclear whether these cases have occured on the Winona or Red Wing campuses.
Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 89 students and 9 employees of the college have tested positive for COVID-19.
For information about MSC SE's response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.