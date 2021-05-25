Building for the future: WAPS school board to discuss direction for future facility projects

At the upcoming work session, school board members will consider the various options available to the district. It likely will include another referendum. Voters approved a $9.42 million bond referendum in the fall of 2018 that addressed the most dire of the district’s needs at the time, particularly focusing on areas of accessibility, safety and security. That levy will expire in 2023, giving the district a window to approach the community once again to ask for their support in funding additional projects without a major impact to what they pay in taxes every year.