Building for the future: WAPS school board to discuss direction for future facility projects

The Winona Area Public Schools Board will meet in June to determine the next steps in a collaborative process to provide future generations of students with the best learning environment possible.
The school board will meet from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, June 29 to hold a work session to discuss goals and direction when it comes to the district’s facilities.
During the school board meeting Thursday night, Paul Aplikowski and Ben Berry from Wold Architects and Engineers presented a facility analysis that identified more than $63 million in deferred maintenance needs.
Deferred maintenance, or asset preservation, refers to the necessary repairs or restorations that are put off due to lack of funding of priorities. It is typical for a school district to have a deferred maintenance list, Aplikowski said, because funding sources typically do not allow districts to address all maintenance at one time.
The facility analysis divided the maintenance needs into various levels based on priority. The highest priority level, projects that Wold said should be done within the next two years, totalled $36 million. That includes more than $23 million alone at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko, two elementary buildings that were constructed in the 1930s.
At the upcoming work session, school board members will consider the various options available to the district. It likely will include another referendum. Voters approved a $9.42 million bond referendum in the fall of 2018 that addressed the most dire of the district’s needs at the time, particularly focusing on areas of accessibility, safety and security. That levy will expire in 2023, giving the district a window to approach the community once again to ask for their support in funding additional projects without a major impact to what they pay in taxes every year.
The facility analysis conducted by Wold included not only Buildings and Grounds Director Michael McArdle, but also Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit as well as the building principals to get a better understanding of current building uses.
McArdle also provided an update on a summer project to replace the back parking lot at the high school, a project that was added to the 2018 referendum package after those products came in under budget. The parking lot project will go to bid soon and is expected to be finished by September 2021.