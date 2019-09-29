Saint Mary’s University students are able to enjoy a new residence hall this year, named in honor of former university president Brother William Mann.
Mann was the university president from 2008 to 2018.
Located on the edge of campus, the new hall allows for views of Winona and the scenery surrounding the university, along with Saint Mary’s Park, a green space on campus.
The new residence hall’s location “really (invites) students to think about where they are and how fortunate they are to be in the city of Winona and have this amazing view of the city,” Audrey Kintzi, vice president of advancement and communication at SMU, said.
“During his tenure, Brother William was really an extraordinarily present person with the students,” Kintzi said. She recalled him walking into the dining room with a folded piece of pizza in hand, chatting with students.
The board and benefactors saw the building as an opportunity to honor Mann and all that he had done for the university, Kintzi said.
The process of creating the new residence hall, which cost about $6.9 million, was a quick one, with the goal of having the building ready for students by the 2019-20 school year. The groundbreaking was held in March 2018.
A new residence hall on campus certainly isn’t new for students to see, as the Brother Leopold Hall was just built in the 2012-13 school year.
“There’s some similarities,” Kintzi said. “We learned a lot from building that building. There’s some improvements in this building because of that.”
As for the setup of the hall, Kintzi said the rooms are set up as suites, with two or three roommates sharing a bathroom. The students have spaces in the building to get to know each other well.
“It was really designed to have those shared places and spaces,” Kintzi said.
She said that included in the building, which has space for 112 students to live in it, are kitchen amenities, study rooms, living room spaces, a laundry room and a workout space.
“We’ve really designed it for students to have lots of opportunities to be together outside of their residence,” she said.
The communal spaces are the ones that the designers attempted to face toward the parking lot, enabling the majority of the students to have better views from their rooms.
“Really everything is right there for (the students). It’s what students are looking for,” Kintzi said.
She said that the design is well thought out, nothing too extravagant. “It’s a very practical space, very student friendly. The students are telling us it feels a lot like home. … It feels like being in an apartment,” she said.
The hall helps to replace residence spaces that were lost with the demolishment of Saint Edward’s Hall.
The benefactors, who entirely funded the building, have decided to stay anonymous, wanting the focus of the building to be on Mann, Kintzi said.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Brother William Hall will start at noon Friday and is open to the public. Tours will be held during the ceremony and refreshments will be available.
