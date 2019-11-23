With reports of schools across the country taking action against students if lunch accounts are overdrawn, such the recent throwing away of lunches in Richfield, Minnesota, the school board decided to look at what Winona Area Public Schools does in cases of overdrawn accounts.
District policy states that the schools are to give students hot lunches, even if their accounts do not have funding in them.
The district will work to communicate with families about the debts, though.
John Casper, communications coordinator for WAPS, said that families recently received communication about the use of lunch account available balance reminders in the district.
“I think what’s happening in a lot of these school districts is it’s the policy of the school to continue serving them lunch, but a school lunch staff member does not know that policy,” Casper said.
He said that Jennifer Walters, school nutrition director, has emphasized that staff in WAPS are aware of this policy.
Casper said school officials have discussed the need to update the policy to make it easier to collect the overdue balances from families.
To help students who do not have sufficient funds in their accounts, but are not able to qualify for meal benefits, Feed the Kids has been established in the district. The fund is a temporary solution to help students and families.
For the funds to be used to help students, referral applications are completed and the School Nutrition Office must approve them.
Donations to the Feed the Kids Fund can be mailed to the School Nutrition Office at 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, MN. If sending a check, it can be made payable to the Winona Area Public Schools Feed the Kids Fund.
