Embyr Fabian is a first-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of responsibility when she focused on her lesson. Embyr’s favorite subject in the classroom is science and she loves Bluffview because of her teacher.
Embyr’s favorite activity when she is not in school is to play with her brother, Talon.
Embyr is the daughter of Adam Fabian and Ashley Afman.
Tristen Gady is a second-grade student of Ms. Mariah’s E1C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of self-discipline when he tried really hard to follow expectations during music.
Tristen’s favorite work in the classroom is clock works, and he loves Bluffview because of all the works he gets to do. Tristen’s favorite activity outside of school is playing video games. Tristen is the son of Thomas and Madeleine Gady.
