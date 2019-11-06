Eben Corcoran is a first-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of reliability when he came to his presentation prepared and focused. Eben’s favorite work in the classroom is the change game, and he loves recess at Bluffview. When Eben is at home, he likes to play basketball. Eben is the son of Andy and Tanya Corcoran.
Noah Smith is a first-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of reliability when he came to his presentation prepared and focused. Noah’s favorite work in the classroom is the change game, and he loves recess and lunch at Bluffview. When Noah is at home, he likes to ride his bike and draw with chalk. Noah is the son of Tina Smith and Clarence Smith.
