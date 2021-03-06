Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues this week:

Sophia Lippman is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of patience when she took turns getting materials for class. Sophia’s favorite work in the classroom is the one hundred board, and she loves Bluffview because she gets to see her friends. Sophia’s favorite activity when she is not in school is drawing pictures of people. Sophia is the daughter of Erich Lippman and Dawn Tevis.

Zoey Votruba is a Kindergarten student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she noticed a younger friend in need of help with her winter attire. Zoey’s favorite work in the classroom is finger knitting, and she loves Bluffview because of the works she gets to do. Zoey’s favorite activity outside of school is going on a hike. Zoey is the daughter of Preston and Jayme Votruba.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0