Jessica Eichman is a fourth-grade student of Mrs. Heim’s E2A classroom who was recognized for displaying the virtue of leadership when she started a book group with her classmates. Jessica’s favorite class is art and she loves Bluffview because of the friends she has made. Jessica’s favorite activity when she is not in school is to play outside. Jessica is the daughter of Jude and Jennifer Eichman.
Jeniyah Peterson-Sargent is a second-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she volunteered with another student to clean all the paint supplies used in art class. Jeniyah’s favorite class is math, and she loves Bluffview because of the new things she gets to learn. Jeniyah’s favorite activities outside of school are reading, coloring and writing stories and songs. Jeniyah is the daughter of Krystal Peterson and Isiah Sargent.
