Briar McIlrath is a kindergarten student of Ms. Katie’s CH2 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of helpfulness and service when she helped clean up and is always willing to help classmates when they need assistance. Briar’s favorite work in the classroom is maps, and she loves Bluffview because of the works she gets to do. Briar’s favorite activity outside of school is to color. Briar is the daughter of Phil and Jessica McIlrath.
Shawn Hemstock is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Schmit’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of responsibility, caring and courtesy when he helped Mr. Andy shovel before school. Shawn’s favorite class is physical education, and he loves Bluffview because it is fun. Shawn’s favorite activities outside of school are biking and playing soccer. Shawn is the son of James and Jenna Hemstock.
