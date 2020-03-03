Bluffview Explorers of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
Bella Beyerstedt is a third-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped clean up after an art project. Bella’s favorite work in the classroom is the division stamp game and she loves Bluffview because of recess. Bella’s favorite activities when she is not in school are jumping on her trampoline and coloring. Bella is the daughter of Nick and Cari Beyerstedt.
Milo Omdal is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he volunteered to sweep the lunchroom for Mr. Andy. Milo’s favorite work in the classroom is creating maps, and he loves Bluffview because we have Explorers of the Week. Milo’s favorite activity outside of school is to go to the Children’s Museum. Milo is the son of Paul and Christy Omdal.