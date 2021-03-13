Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues the week of Feb. 9:

Miles Manuel is a second-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of determination when he worked hard and asked for help when unsure about what to do. Miles’s favorite work in the classroom is the stamp game, and he loves Bluffview because of library time with Ms. Amber. Miles’s favorite activity when he is not in school is playing board games. Miles is the son of John Manuel and Maureen Pelissero.

Rose Knutson is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of diligence when she focused on work during all of class time. Rose’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and she loves Bluffview because she gets to see her friends and teachers. Rose’s favorite activity outside of school is chatting with her friends on Messenger Kids. Rose is the daughter of Brian and Renee Knutson.

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues the week of Feb. 23: