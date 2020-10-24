Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Liam Anderson is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of self-discipline when he worked very hard and quietly in art. Liam’s favorite subject in the classroom is math and he loves that he can eat breakfast right away when he gets to school at Bluffview. Liam’s favorite activities when he is not in school is playing in the sandbox and playing video games with his friends. Liam is the son of Seth Anderson and Tami Verwey.
Grayson Peck is a preschool student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he helped clean up a spill in the classroom. Grayson’s favorite work in the classroom is sandpaper letters, and he loves library time at Bluffview. Grayson’s favorite activity outside of school is playing with his brother, Evan. Grayson is the son of CJ and Taylor Peck.
