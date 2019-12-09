Grayson Corcoran is a preschool student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of helpfulness and cleanliness when he helped clean paper towels out of the sink. Grayson’s favorite work in the classroom is paper chains, and he loves the gym/community room at Bluffview, especially getting breakfast. Grayson’s favorite activity outside of school is to go swimming. Grayson is the son of Andy and Tanya Corcoran.
Xander Crowson is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Schmit’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of service when he helped put books away in the library for Ms. Amber. Xander’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and he loves Bluffview because he gets to choose his works and Bluffview is different than other schools. When Xander is not at school, he likes to play hockey. Xander is the son of Anthony Crowson and Stefanie Boebel.
