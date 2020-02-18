Addy Krase is a sixth-grade student in Ms. Heim’s E2A classroom, who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of diligence when she completed a lengthy work in one period. Addy’s favorite subject in the classroom is history, and she loves Bluffview because it is small and everyone is nice. Addy’s favorite activities when she is not in school are anything related to Harry Potter, drawing and art in general. Addy is the daughter of Ethan and Jill Krase.
Brenna McIlrath is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom, who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she volunteered to sweep the lunchroom for Mr. Andy. Brenna’s favorite work in the classroom is the bead frame, and she loves Bluffview because the teachers challenge her. Brenna’s favorite activity outside of school is to trace pictures, especially cartoon characters. Brenna is the daughter of Phil and Jessica McIlrath.
