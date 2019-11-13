Wilt Schul is a third-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of service when he helped a friend write his work due to a recess injury his friend had. Wilt’s favorite work in the classroom is math bingo and he loves Bluffview because he learns a lot. Wilt’s favorite activity outside of school is to play basketball. Wilt is the son of Jim and Christa Schul.
James Bublitz is an eighth-grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he fixed the wheel on a cart in art. James’ favorite class is science and he likes Bluffview because all of his classes are in one big classroom. When James is not at school, he likes to go fishing. James is the son of John Bublitz and Carly Johnson.
