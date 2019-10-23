Jaysen Conners is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom, who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of commitment when he swept the lunch room floor for two weeks. Jaysen’s favorite work in the classroom is the black strip, and he loves Bluffview because he gets compass slips for displaying virtues. When Jaysen is at home, he likes to go to the shop and help the guys. Jaysen is the son of Bryan and Emily Conners.
Cora Wangberg is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom, who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of diligence when she finished her reading group book on time. Cora’s favorite work in the classroom is the measuring work, and she loves Bluffview because of the works she can do and that she has no homework. When Cora is at home, she likes to play outside. Cora is the daughter of Aaron and Robyn Wangberg.
