Benny Kimber is a third-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying responsibility and friendliness when he helped with lunch cleanup two days in a row. Benny’s favorite work in the classroom is measurement, or study of the ruler, and he loves Bluffview because the teachers are friendly and flexible. Benny’s favorite activity outside of school is to snuggle with his puppies. Benny is the son of Ben and Evangeline Kimber.
Hope Berse is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped reset the classroom. Hope’s favorite class is math, and she loves Bluffview because of the unique one-on-one hands-on learning experience she receives. Hope’s favorite activities outside of school are baking, reading and drawing. Hope is the daughter of Dana De La Cruz.
