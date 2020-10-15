Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Tristen Gady is a third grade student of Ms. Mariah’s E1C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of excellence when he completed his work in a timely fashion. Tristen’s favorite subject in the classroom is math and he loves all the works he can do at Bluffview. Tristen’s favorite activity when he is not in school is playing outside. Tristen is the son of Thomas and Madeleine Gady.
William Lohmeyer is a second grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of creativity and diligence when he put lots of time, effort, and creativity making a project with planets! William’s favorite work in the classroom is learning cursive, and he loves Bluffview because he gets two recesses. William’s favorite activities outside of school are working on different projects, including making a 3D solar system. William is the son of Aaron and Sherry Lohmeyer.
