Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Keira Rose is a fifth grade student of Ms. Heim’s E2A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she volunteered to clean up the glazes in art class. Keira’s favorite work in the classroom is pin maps and she loves Bluffview because of all the cool things she can do. Keira’s favorite activities when she is not in school are hockey and hanging out with her family. Keira is the daughter of Ricky and Melissa Rose.
Jaliyah McCullough is a fifth grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of integrity when she volunteered to clean the sink area in art. Jaliyah’s favorite work in the classroom is Ancient Greece research, and she loves Bluffview for her teachers and friends. Jaliyah’s favorite activities outside of school are dance, gymnastics, and playing with her family and dog. Jaliyah is the daughter of Clinton and Jena McCullough.