Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Jack Loos is a third-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he picked up pencils and other supplies. Jack’s favorite work in the classroom is the division stamp game and he loves lunch at Bluffview. Jack’s favorite activities when he is not in school are hunting and finding deer sheds. Jack is the son of Andy and Amy Loos.

Kyrie Keller is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of orderliness when she helped Ms. Amber organize library shelves. Kyrie’s favorite works in the classroom are research and creating plays, and she loves Bluffview because everyone is very kind to her and cares about her. Kyrie’s favorite activities outside of school are to go to Underwater Sea World and to play on the iPad. Kyrie is the daughter of Scott and Katie Keller.