Isaac Heim is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of creativity and orderliness. He straightened and cleaned the art room when he came in after school during his free time to work on improving his drawing and shading. Isaac’s favorite classes are math and art, and he loves Bluffview because he has a choice of what he wants to work on. Isaac’s favorite activities outside of school are to do art and play with Pokemon cards. Isaac is the son of Cody and Rachel Heim.
Lainey Holey is a first-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of stewardship when she cleaned up the “blizzard” in the classroom. Lainey’s favorite work is planets and she likes Bluffview because of all the “works” she gets to do. When Lainey is not at school, she likes to play with her dog, Obi. Lainey is the daughter of Garrick and Erin Holey.
