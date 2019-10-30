Zoe Hoyles is a second-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of diligence when she completed her morning work without a reminder. Zoe’s favorite class is math. She especially likes working with fractions and she loves recess at Bluffview. When Zoe is at home, she likes to jump on the trampoline. Zoe is the daughter of Theresa and Gary Hoyles.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorri McClatchey is a preschool student of Mr. Josh’s CH1 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she cleaned up pouring works left out from other students. Dorri’s favorite work in the classroom is beads and she loves Bluffview because she gets to see her dad, Mr. El, every day. When Dorri is at home, she likes to play with her sister, Fanci. Dorri is the daughter of Eldridge and SamiJo McClatchey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.